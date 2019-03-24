Nelson River to return in autumn

Trainer Tony Carroll

Nelson River is set for an extended break before returning to the track in the autumn following his fine effort in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Tony Carroll's young dual-purpose performer bounced back from a disappointing run on Festival Trials day there in January, having won his first two starts over jumps, to take fourth place behind Pentland Hills in the two-mile juvenile championship.

Nelson River, who opened his account for the Carroll stable on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in September, is likely to run on the Flat first when he returns to action.

"I was over the moon with the horse," said the Worcestershire trainer.

"He's fine, absolutely fine. He'll have a rest now. That will be the plan - maybe come back on the Flat in the autumn and see where we go hurdling next year.

"He's only a young horse and he's had little racing all round.

"He's quite a nice, maturing horse really - and I think he's got quite a good future in front of him."