Rebecca Curtis eyes Aintree with Lisnagar Oscar and Drovers Lane

Sean Bowen riding Drovers Lane clear the last to win the Ryman Novices' Chase at Cheltenham

Lisnagar Oscar will aim to get back on the winning trail at Aintree in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

Sent off third-favourite for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, Rebecca Curtis' six-year-old could only finish fifth - second-best of the British behind Dickie Diver, whom he had beaten at Chepstow earlier in the season.

Curtis said: "I thought he ran well, it was just a shame they had all that rain there.

"Two out, I thought he had a chance. But he would probably have preferred better ground, and the rain made it a real test.

"He's come out of the race fresh, so we're planning to take him to Aintree now."

Stablemate Drovers Lane also finished out of the places in the RSA Chase, but ran above market expectations to finish sixth.

"It was much the same for Drovers Lane - it wasn't ideal ground for him either," said Curtis.

"When you run in these Grade Ones at Cheltenham you've got to have everything in your favour - and we know he's a better horse on good ground.

"Unfortunately, the ground on the Wednesday was very soft.

"It's the plan to take him to Aintree - we'll just see how he is in the next couple of weeks."