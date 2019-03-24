Magic Wand leads O'Brien's challenge on Dubai World Cup night

Magic Wand will run at Meydan

Magic Wand is set to lead a small but select team of runners for Aidan O'Brien on Dubai World Cup night at Meydan.

It is six years since the Ballydoyle maestro saddled St Nicholas Abbey to win the Dubai Sheema Classic, and this time he is set to fire a twin assault - with Magic Wand and Hunting Horn both in the mix next weekend.

Magic Wand was last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Pegasus World Cup in America, while Hunting Horn was third in a valuable event in Qatar on his latest outing.

I Can Fly - who pushed Roaring Lion all the way in last season's QEII at Ascot and made a winning return on the all-weather at Dundalk earlier this month - is being aimed at the Dubai Turf, while Lost Treasure and Van Beethoven are also set to travel.

O'Brien said: "We have two in the mile-and-a-half race - Magic Wand and Hunting Horn.

"I Can Fly is in the nine-furlong race, and Lost Treasure is in the sprint.

"Van Beethoven is in the three-year-old race (UAE Derby)."