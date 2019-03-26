Middleton return for Lah Ti Dar

Lah Ti Dar

Lah Ti Dar looks likely to make her seasonal debut in the Middleton Stakes at York on May 16.

The John Gosden-trained filly was sent off favourite for the St Leger at Doncaster in September, hitting her stride late in the day to be beaten two and a quarter lengths by Aidan O'Brien's Kew Gardens.

Her final start of the campaign came in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, where she had to settle for third to Magical, another O'Brien runner.

Gosden said: "She is in great form and we are looking towards the Middleton. We will start her off there and whether we go for the Pretty Polly after, I'm not sure, but that will be the initial route.

"We've had a clear run with her. She is not like her brother (Too Darn Hot), who has got a ton of speed. She is a middle-distance winner all over.

"She was very green in the Leger, she didn't start rolling until the last furlong and it is not often you run out of real estate in that."

The Newmarket trainer also had news of Angel's Hideaway, who rounded out a busy season with a runner-up finish to Mot Juste in the Oh So Sharp Stakes at Headquarters in October.

Gosden said: "She won the Princess Margaret and I think we'll start her off in the Nell Gwyn.

"She gets the seven furlongs well, but I'm not sure about the mile."