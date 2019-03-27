East to start her season in Classic

Trainer Kevin Ryan talks to the media

East is set to bid for Classic glory on her seasonal debut in either the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket or the French equivalent, the Poules d'Essai des Pouliches, at ParisLongchamp.

Trainer Kevin Ryan has been pleased with the daughter of Frankel through the winter and is happy to go straight to her first big target without the need for a prep run.

"East has done great. She's in good form and has wintered well," said the Hambleton handler.

"She's in the English and French Guineas. She'll go to one or the other, she won't have a prep run.

"She did nothing wrong last year and with natural progression, you would look forward to her."

East showed tremendous progress in all her three starts last season.

After winning a novice event on her debut at Hamilton in September, she took a Group Three at Saint-Cloud before winding up her campaign by finishing second to Newspaperofrecord in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Churchill Downs in November.