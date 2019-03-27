Bristol De Mai could miss Randox Health Grand National

Bristol De Mai - won't run in the Randox Health Grand National

Top-weight Bristol De Mai has been scratched from the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained grey was due to carry the burden of 11st 10lb in the world's most famous steeplechase.

However, having run his best race at Cheltenham to date when a fine third behind Al Boum Photo in the Magners Gold Cup earlier this month, connections have decided to run the dual Betfair Chase hero in Aintree's Betway Bowl on Thursday week - two days before the National.

Twiston-Davies said: "He's fine and the plan is to run in the Bowl.

"It was just decided that on his Gold Cup form he ought to win the Bowl and it's possibly the easier option.

"He's in good form."

Bristol De Mai was a disappointing fifth in the Bowl two years ago, but filled the runner-up spot behind Might Bite in last year's renewal.

His defection from the National means the weights will rise at least 4lb, with Tony Martin's Anibale Fly the new top-weight and last year's winner Tiger Roll - a hot favourite become the first dual winner since Red Rum - moving up to 11st 5lb.