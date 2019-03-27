Addeybb to skip Doncaster

William Haggas

William Haggas will consider options both at home and abroad for Addeybb after ruling him out of the Unibet Doncaster Mile on Saturday.

Last year's Lincoln winner had been installed as favourite to make a winning return to action at Town Moor in the Listed prize.

After beating only one home in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot, the Pivotal gelding signed off last year when finishing third on his first start over 10 furlongs in a Listed contest at Lingfield in November.

Newmarket handler Haggas said: "Addeybb is not going to run at Doncaster on Saturday. He has been in good form, but not flying form.

"If it was soft I would have run him, but it doesn't look like it is going to be and we have a long season ahead.

"We've got lots of races in this country and abroad in mind. With Brexit who knows whether we can continue racing horses abroad like we do, though.

"We will make a plan at some point for him."