Frost hopes to be back to claim title

Bryony Frost

Bryony Frost is keeping her fingers crossed she will be back in action before the end of the season for one final push towards the Stobart Conditional Jockeys' Championship.

The 23-year-old, who is top of the table with 49 winners, is currently nursing a broken collarbone following a fall from the Caroline Fryer-trained Midnight Bliss at Southwell earlier this month.

Having continued her rehabilitation with a session at Oaksey House in Lambourn on Wednesday, the Grade One-winning rider hopes her next scan on April 3 will show that the break is mending sufficiently to move her closer to a return to the saddle.

She said: "I've got my next scan with my specialist on April 3. If that is a positive outcome I will start building it back up and try to get the strength into it to make sure I come back 110 per cent and stronger than before.

"If it all goes well on April 3 I would hope to be back by the end of the season and hopefully I can make up for lost time and hopefully that conditional title will be within our reach.

"I'm not going to let my heart rule my head, though, and I've learnt through my other injuries the more time you give to an injury to heal, the better it is for your body. I just want to come back stronger, fixed and fit."

After securing a second Cheltenham Festival success when partnering Frodon to glory in the Ryanair Chase, Frost feels lifting the conditional jockeys' title - which has been won by the likes of Sir Anthony McCoy and Richard Johnson - would be a fitting end to a roller coaster season.

She added: "It would be a really cool thing to achieve, not just for me but for all trainers that have supported me and the horses I've ridden through the whole season. For me, it's our title, not mine.

"I could not do this without my horses, and I would not have my horses without the trainers like Paul Nicholls, Neil King and dad (Jimmy Frost) supporting me and the owners behind me.

"It would be great if I could get my title on the last day of the season at Sandown alongside Paul winning the champion trainers' title, as he has been right behind me filling me with confidence."

Having spent three months on the sidelines after suffering multiple internal injuries following a fall at Newton Abbot in July, standing on the brink of reaching 50 winners is a position Frost can hardly believe she finds herself in.

She added: "To have as much time off as I did earlier in the season and still to manage to ride 50 winners would be great.

"It makes me proud of the horses and how they have run this season.

"My agent Dave Roberts is the best in the business and the support he has shown in getting me rides is fantastic."