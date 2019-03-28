Late start to Wells Farhh Go season

Wells Farhh Go - late start to his season

Wells Farhh Go is unlikely to return to action until halfway through the season following an injury that forced him to miss the St Leger in September.

Trainer Tim Easterby reports the four-year-old to be back in training, but he will not be ready to make his comeback for some time yet.

"He's good and is back cantering now, but he won't run until the middle of the season," said the Great Habton handler.

"I've no race in mind for him yet."

Wells Farhh Go had been a leading contender for the world's oldest Classic, after winning the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket's July meeting and staying on well for fourth place in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York in August.

However, the colt sustained a stress fracture on the gallops in early September when being prepared for Doncaster.

One of Easterby's stars that is set to get an early start is dual Listed scorer Vintage Brut.

He has pencilled in the smart sprinter, winner of the Sandown's National Stakes and Rockingham Stakes as a juvenile, for a trip across the Channel.

"He's going to France for a Group race all being well next week. He's in good form," he said.