Another Batt carries top weight in Lincoln

Another Batt - top weight in Lincoln

George Scott's Another Batt will attempt to defy top weight in Saturday's Unibet Lincoln at Doncaster.

The four-year-old, who is owned by Excel Racing, a syndicate co-founded by footballer Charlie Austin, has been keeping busy in Dubai since the turn of the year, winning on his first appearance at Meydan.

He will leave from stall 12.

Charlie Appleby's favourite Auxerre, the mount of James Doyle, was drawn in stall 17.

Richard Fahey decided against declaring former winner Gabriel, but he is still represented by Third Time Lucky (seven) and Great Prospector (19).

South Seas, now with dual purpose handler Phil Kirby after leaving Andrew Balding, will break from stall 16.

David O'Meara has a good recent record in the race and runs Waarif (15) and his new recruit Humbert (five).

Other leading fancies include David Barron's Kynren (22), David Elsworth's Ripp Orf (nine) and the well-backed Irish runner Saltonstall (18).