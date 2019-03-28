Ken Condon stable stars to return at Naas

Success Days - will return at Naas

Ken Condon's two stable stars Romanised and Success Days are on course to start the 2019 turf campaign at Naas next month.

Romanised, who gave Condon his first taste of Classic glory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last year, will go for the Gladness Stakes - while his perennial Group performer Success Days is being aimed at the Alleged Stakes, on the same card on April 13

Condon wants to get Romanised back at the track before a possible tilt back in Group One company in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May.

"He's wintered nice. He's good and strong, and he's hopefully going to start in the Gladness," said the Kildare trainer.

"He'll have a Group One penalty to carry, but we're looking at introducing him there and getting him started off close to home - and then maybe the Lockinge after that.

"He'll like nice ground. It's drying up here at home, but in two weeks' time it could be very soft. If it's testing I might not run him, but I want to get him started and get the season under way.

"He seems very well, and we're looking forward to the year."

Condon felt a gruelling trip to Australia last spring took its toll on Success Days, but is confident the seven-year-old entire is now back on track.

"He's very well. Obviously he had that trip to Australia," said Condon.

"He ran very well on his first start back home after his run in the Queen Elizabeth down there, but his form tailed off towards the latter end of the season.

"He's had a long break over the winter, and his home work is good and he's full of enthusiasm.

"We're hoping to start him in the Alleged on the same day."