Signora Cabello - could return at Chantilly

Royal Ascot winner Signora Cabello could begin her season in the Prix Sigy at Chantilly on Saturday week.

The Group Three event has been won twice in the last three years by British-based raiders, with Quiet Reflection in 2016 and Sands Of Mali 12 months ago bringing home the euros.

Following her Ascot success, Signora Cabello won the Prix Robert Papin and then finished second to Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna in the Prix Morny before disappointing on her final outing in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

"She's fine, I'm very pleased with her, so much so I've given her an entry for the Prix Sigy at Chantilly on April 13," said the Malton handler.

"That's a week on Saturday so we'll be having a look at that.

"I'm pleased with how she's been training so I'm looking forward to her this season.

"That's over five and a half furlongs, I don't see much point in stretching her out too far this year.

"She might make it to the Commonwealth Cup. Her best form is over five and five and a half and as a course winner, you'd have to put her in the Commonwealth Cup.

"We hope between now and then that she'll tell us which way we are going."