Matterhorn to go up in class for Magnolia Stakes

Mark Johnston - trains rising star Matterhorn

Matterhorn is aiming to stretch his winning streak to six as he steps up to Listed level for the Matchbook Magnolia Stakes at Kempton.

The Mark Johnston-trained four-year-old has progressed at a rate of knots, winning off a mark of 80 on December 12 on the way to a rating of 112 five races later.

His most recent display, over the same course and distance he faces on Saturday, was his most striking - winning by five lengths.

"Matterhorn was very impressive over the course and distance last time out and comes into this race in great order," said assistant trainer Charlie Johnston.

"He is now rated 112 - and after his win last time, there was an argument for sitting tight until All-Weather Championships Finals Day. But the horse has thrived off his racing all winter, and it would have been 44 days between his last win and Good Friday.

"This race is in the middle of that time-frame, and it will be a good test of the horse.

"We should be able to get a good gauge of where he is at - because he has got his rating from, by and large, beating weak fields on the all-weather. Saturday should tell us what sort of company he should be keeping for the rest of the season."