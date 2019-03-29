Blaklion ruled out of Randox Health Grand National

Blaklion - misses Grand National date

Blaklion has been ruled out of the Randox Health Grand National after suffering a setback.

The 10-year-old was set to make his debut for trainer Phil Kirby and owners Darren and Annaley Yates at Aintree having been bought out of Nigel Twiston-Davies' yard in February.

However, Kirby took him out of the extended four-and-a-quarter-mile feature on Friday morning and the 2017 Becher Chase winner may now be finished for the season.

He said: "He's got a back joint problem and he won't be running next week.

"I'm disappointed, the owners really wanted to have a National runner and we've done everything we can to get him there in one piece.

"It's not something that will stop him forever, but most likely for this season."