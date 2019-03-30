Blue Point triumphs in Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan

William Buick riding Blue Point wins the Al Quoz Sprint

Star sprinter Blue Point came up with the goods once more in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

Charlie Appleby's speedster had to be withdrawn at the start before this six-furlong Group One 12 last year, but set the record straight with what was ultimately an assured victory in the hands of William Buick.

Following the disappointment of 12 months ago, the five-year-old went on to win the King's Stand at Royal Ascot and lined up for his second tilt at the Al Quoz at the top of his game following successive course wins.

Blue Point was a little keen during the early stages and took a while to engage top gear once asked to go about his business.

However, the 4-6 favourite eventually reeled in 66-1 shot Belvoir Bay and was well on top at the line.

Buick said: "He had to dig a little bit deeper tonight, but he did it.

"He travelled so well through the race - with so much confidence running through his body - and when he had to find a bit extra, he did that as well.

"When he stretches out, he eats up the ground."

Appleby said: "I was confident looking at William's body language that he would pick up when he needed to and put the race to bed.

"William and Blue Point are a great combination and buzz off each other, but let's not forget that it was a great effort from the team in Dubai.

"I'll give him a little break now. We decided that as long as he finished in the first three tonight, he would then go straight to Ascot for another crack at the King's Stand.

"He's the finished article and he's running at the top of his game."

The other British-trained runner in the field was Richard Fahey's Sands Of Mali.

Making his first appearance since landing the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot last October, the four-year-old forced the pace for a long way before fading out of contention and passing the post in sixth place.