Army strikes at Doncaster

Invincible Army ridden by P.J. McDonald

Invincible Army bounced back to his best with a convincing display to land the Unibet Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster.

James Tate's sprinter had smart form early last year before disappointing on his only two subsequent starts, but he showed his true colours in some style.

PJ McDonald had the four-year-old close to the pace set by Major Jumbo before unleashing Invincible Army (4-1) to lead over a furlong out and gallop clear.

Major Jumbo stuck to his guns and was two lengths away in second place, with Equilateral three-quarters of a length back in third.

Invincible Army was given a quote of 25-1 for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power.