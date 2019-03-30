Min among Melling hopefuls

Politologue and Sam Twiston-Davies in action

Last year's one-two Politologue and Min could do battle once more in the JLT Chase at Aintree on Friday.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Politologue got the better of Willie Mullins' Min by a neck in last year's renewal of the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One, which is better know as the Melling, and a rematch could be on the cards after both horses featured among 16 entries.

Nicholls has also entered Cyrname, who earned a lofty rating of 178 after his 17-length romp in February's Ascot Chase.

However, the Ditcheat handler revealed on Friday he is likely to wait for the Celebration Chase at Sandown - setting up a potentially mouth-watering clash with Nicky Henderson's Altior on the final day of the season.

After deciding against sending Altior to Merseyside, Henderson's potential runners are Top Notch and Janika - with the latter still in the Topham Chase on the same afternoon.

Min is one of four Irish entries along with Pat Fahy's Castlegrace Paddy, Noel Meade's Road To Respect and Jessica Harrington's Woodland Opera.

Warren Greatrex's brilliant mare La Bague Au Roi and Topofthegame, winner of the RSA Chase for the Nicholls team stand out among 13 entries for the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase.

Band Of Outlaws could bid to follow up his success in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Joseph O'Brien's four-year-old is one of 18 entries for the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle along with stablemate Fakir D'Oudairies, who was fourth in the Supreme.

Among the home contingent are four from the Henderson stable - Epatante, Mister Fisher, Precious Cargo and Style De Vole - and Dovecote scorer Southfield Stone from the Nicholls yard.

The Henderson-trained Champ, runner-up in the Ballymore at Cheltenham, may try to gain handsome compensation in the Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

Janika, ante-post favourite and top weight, heads 45 horses standing their ground for the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase.

Ultragold, winner for the past two years, has been confirmed although he is expected to run in the Grand National this time.

Other interesting possibles include Cadmium, Mercian Prince, Flying Angel, Warriors Tale and Call It Magic.