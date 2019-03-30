We Have A Dream suffers fatal injury

We Have A Dream

Nicky Henderson's exciting young prospect We Have A Dream sustained a fatal injury following a workout at Seven Barrows on Saturday.

The five-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Suede, held an entry in the Betway Aintree Hurdle on Thursday.

He won two Grade One hurdles as a juvenile last season and was runner-up to Ch'tibello in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham on his final start.

Henderson posted on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to report that We Have A Dream suffered a fatal injury this morning and broke his leg after working this morning.

"We are all completely gutted as he was the most likeable person and it's hard to have favourites but if we did, he would be top of the list."