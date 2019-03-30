Almond Eye lands Turf prize

Christophe Lemaire riding Almond Eye wins the Dubai Turf

Japanese superstar filly Almond Eye maintained her unbeaten record with a facile success in the Dubai Turf at Meydan.

Sakae Kunieda's four-year-old was unbeaten in five previous starts in her homeland, including top-level triumphs in the Japanese 1000 Guineas and Japanese Oaks before beating the boys in November's Japan Cup.

Making her first appearance on foreign soil, Almond Eye was the 6-5 favourite under regular partner and leading French jockey Christophe Lemaire and she lived up to the billing with a dominant display.

Lemaire buried his mount in midfield for much of the nine-furlong contest before switching her wide rounding the home turn.

While her rivals began to toil, Almond Eye was still full of running at the top of the straight under her ultra-confident rider and once given her head, she quickly sealed to deal to score with plenty in hand.

Lemaire said: "She broke well, took a good position and was very relaxed.

"She was running on her own and it was her first run of the year and I'm aware that there is a long season ahead.

"I always had those in front of me covered and I knew we were going to win from quite a long way out."

Connections of Almond Eye have already nominated the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp as a likely long-term target, with a potential outing at York in August also mooted.

Vivlos finished strongly to grab the runner-up spot, with David O'Meara's Lord Glitters faring best of the British contingent in third.

O'Meara said: "The plan was to hold him up and get him to settle and Danny (Tudhope) gave him a great ride.

"Vivlos is a previous winner of this race (in 2017) and the winner is obviously outstanding, so it's a very high level of form that we've shown to get as close to those horses as we did.

"He got he trip very well and I will now look at the Lockinge at Newbury. He'll have an entry in the Arlington Million and also the Juddmonte International (at York)."

The big disappointment of the race was Saeed bin Suroor's Dream Castle, who was rated the biggest threat to Almond Eye beforehand having completed a Meydan hat-trick in the Jebel Hatta three weeks ago - but he trailed home last of the 13 runners.

The John Gosden-trained Without Parole ran well for a long way before fading into fifth place, with Simon Crisford's front-runner Century Dream (seventh), Charlie Appleby's Wootton (ninth), and Aidan O'Brien's Irish raider I Can Fly (11th) all further back.

Old Persian shines in Sheema

Old Persian secured his first victory at the top level in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

Charlie Appleby's charge registered four victories during an excellent 2018 campaign - most notably landing the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and narrowly beating subsequent Melbourne Cup-winning stablemate Cross Counter in the Great Voltigeur at York.

He had come up short on his two previous outings in Group One company - disappointing in the Irish Derby and finishing fifth in the St Leger - but a comeback victory over the Sheema Classic course and distance three weeks ago set him up for an appearance on World Cup night.

With William Buick in the saddle, Old Persian was travelling strongly in behind the pacesetting Rey De Oro rounding the home turn and the gap opened up at the top of the straight.

Once asked to go about his business, Old Persian quickened up smartly and had enough in reserve to hold Japanese raiders Cheval Grand and Suave Richard at bay comfortably.

Buick, winning the Sheema Classic for a record fourth time, said: "That was fantastic. All my Sheema Classic wins have been very special and this was right up there. It's great when it comes off.

"Christophe (Lemaire, on Rey De Oro) slackened the pace a bit and I was trapped rounding the bend. I managed to get out and the horse showed what a good turn of foot he's got at the end of a race like that.

"It was a beautiful performance from him."

Buick and Appleby were completing a treble on the night following the previous triumphs of Cross Counter in the Dubai Gold Cup and Blue Point in the Al Quoz Sprint.

Buick added: "We have come here thinking we had very good chances, but at a huge international event like this you always have to give a lot of respect to some of them, and especially the Japanese runners."

Appleby said: "William made a concerted move on the turn to make sure he got out and I thought it was a fantastic ride.

"I'm not sure where this horse will go, but thinking long-term, we may have ParisLongchamp on our minds (Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe)."

Aidan O'Brien, who claimed this prize with St Nicholas Abbey in 2013, saddled last season's Ribblesdale Stakes heroine Magic Wand and Hunting Horn in a bid to secure a second win.

However, neither could pick up from the final turn and, in the end, Hunting Horn narrowly beat his better-fancied stablemate to fourth place.