Thunder Snow rumbles to second Dubai World Cup at Meydan

Thunder Snow wins at Meydan

Thunder Snow became the first dual winner of the Dubai World Cup in a pulsating renewal of the Meydan showpiece.

The five-year-old provided trainer Saeed bin Suroor with a record eighth World Cup success last season - dominating proceedings from the front in the hands of Belgian superstar jockey Christophe Soumillon.

Thunder Snow rounded off his 2018 campaign by finishing an excellent third in the Breeders' Cup Classic and although he was a beaten odds-on favourite on his return to action three weeks ago, Bin Suroor was confident his charge would put up a staunch defence of his crown.

With Soumillon again in the plate, 4-1 shot Thunder Snow was settled on the heels of the leaders and tracked the strong-travelling North America and the Oisin Murphy-ridden Gronkowski - formerly trained in Britain by Jeremy Noseda - into the home straight.

As North America dropped away, it turned into a straight shootout between Thunder Snow and Gronkowski and while the latter did not go down without a fight, Thunder Snow claimed a historic victory by the narrowest of margins.

Soumillon said: "Last year I went to the lead and won by five or six lengths. Today I had to fight hard as when I came to the turn, the two horses in front were going better than me.

"It was very hard (work) and I was looking more like a Cheltenham jumps jockey than an American-style (Flat) jockey in the end!

"I want to say a big thank you to Saeed bin Suroor and also Sheikh Mohammed as they gave me confidence before the race.

"And thanks to Thunder Snow because without him I would not be able to do these kind of things."