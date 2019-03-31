Bet365 Mile at Sandown option for Beat The Bank

Beat The Bank

Andrew Balding may choose next month's Bet365 Mile at Sandown for the return of Beat The Bank.

Thoroughly consistent last season, Beat The Bank ended his campaign in Hong Kong but could only finish eighth of 11 behind Beauty Generation.

He did win the Summer Mile at Ascot and the Celebration Mile at Goodwood in 2018, however, and Balding is hoping for another fruitful season with the five-year-old gelding.

"Beat The Bank might start off at Sandown in the Group Two over a mile (on April 26)," said Balding.

"I've been very happy with him at home - he's been going very well.

"He had a nice break after Hong Kong, and everything has gone very nicely."