Hey Gaman to make return at Leicester

Hey Gaman (right) ridden by Martin Harley on the way to winning the Denford Stakes from Red Mist

James Tate's French Guineas runner-up Hey Gaman is likely to make his seasonal reappearance in the EBF Stallions King Richard III Stakes at Leicester next month.

After his meritorious run at Longchamp, Hey Gaman finished a creditable seventh of 16 in the French Derby - but his season rather fizzled out afterwards.

He did finish third in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein behind Ostillo but was well beaten in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

Despite mixing in the highest echelons last season, though, he can run this term with no penalties - and Tate is keen to work his way back up to the top.

"Hey Gaman is free from any black-type penalty this year," he said.

"We'll probably start him off at Listed level, and then look up.

"The Richard III at Leicester (on April 27) is most likely, ground permitting, but he could have an entry in the Group Two at Sandown (Bet365 Mile) the day before."