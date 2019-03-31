Coney Island to be given lengthy break by Eddie Harty

Coney Island

Coney Island is set for an extended break as trainer Eddie Harty plots a long-term route back to next year's Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

The lightly-raced eight-year-old pleased connections when he finished a creditable sixth in this season's edition of the same race at the Festival.

Harty was initially considering possible spring targets at Fairyhouse or Punchestown for the JP McManus-owned gelding, but continued dry ground has dissuaded him.

He said: "We had a chat about it during the week - and with the way the ground is at the moment, he will probably go for an early summer holiday rather than hanging on and hoping it will come right for Punchestown.

"He'll have a nice break, and hopefully come back in good form next season - with the Ryanair again a long-term target.

"I was delighted with him in the Ryanair (this time). He made a bit of a mistake that got him out of his rhythm - but other than that, he's run a cracker."