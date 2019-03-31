Burrows Saint beats Robin Des Foret for Willie Mullins

Trainer Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins won the Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase at Limerick for the fifth time in six years as Burrows Saint saw off stablemate Robin Des Foret.

Only subsequent Irish National winner General Principle in 2017 has stood in the way of a clean sweep for Mullins, who used the Grade Three last year as a stepping stone for Kemboy to go on to Grade One glory this season.

Burrows Saint was sent off 6-5 favourite under Ruby Walsh, his only ride of the day - but coming to two out it looked like he might be on the wrong one, because Robin Des Foret and Paul Townend appeared to be going the better.

Walsh saw a long stride some way out on the run to the final fence, though, and he met it spot one.

That gave him the advantage, and on the run to the line he pulled four lengths clear.

"Burrows Saint's jumping won it for him, and Robin Des Foret hasn't got his confidence back yet," said Mullins.

"It was a good run from both of them, and we will stay at three miles or even go further with Burrows Saint," said Mullins.

"If he doesn't get into the Irish National I am happy to wait for next year. The way he galloped and jumped there, we could do that.

"Ultimately he will want a trip, but the Ryanair Chase at Fairyhouse wouldn't be out of bounds either, and he jumps well enough to go. If the ground came up soft, who knows what might happen?"