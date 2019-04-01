Spring targets at Fairyhouse and Punchestown for Articulum

Action from Fairyhouse

Terence O'Brien is hoping Articulum can recover from his Cheltenham exertions in time to run at either Fairyhouse or Punchestown.

Articulum, who opened his account over fences in impressive style at Navan in January, stepped up to Grade One level in last month's Arkle and justified his trainer's faith by finishing third behind Duc Des Genievres.

O'Brien had since been considering this week's Devenish Manifesto Novices' Chase over two and a half miles at Aintree - but Articulum is still feeling the effects of his fine Festival run.

"I was going to go to Aintree, but he wasn't sparkling since Cheltenham," said O'Brien.

"He ate up fine, and I was going to enter for Aintree. But he is dead in himself, and won't run.

"He could go to Fairyhouse or Punchestown - but with Punchestown being later, there's probably more chance he could go there."