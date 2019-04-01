Joe Colliver keen to rider Sam Spinner at Aintree

Sam Spinner in action

Joe Colliver is confident of being fit to ride Sam Spinner if he runs in Saturday's Ryanair Stayers Hurdle at Aintree.

Jedd O'Keeffe's seven-year-old bounced back to his best when beating all bar Paisley Park at the Cheltenham Festival, but the trainer is keeping a close eye on the weather ahead of the weekend.

If he does take his chance though, Colliver expects to be ready for action despite missing his weekend rides after aggravating an old back injury in a fall at Wetherby on Friday.

"I'll be fit for the weekend," said Colliver

"I've just got to go to Jack Berry House (in Malton) for a bit of physio.

"I don't imagine there being any problems for Saturday."

Sam Spinner features among 17 entries for Saturday's Ryanair Stayers Hurdle, along with Apple's Jade.

Registered as the Liverpool Hurdle, the race looks set to be competitive in the absence of Cheltenham winner Paisley Park, with Stayers' Hurdle second Sam Spinner in the mix for O'Keeffe, although the trainer is praying for rain this week.

Apple's Jade, who ran no sort of race in the Champion Hurdle, also has the option of the Aintree Hurdle over two and a half miles on Thursday.

Supasundae, runner-up in the race 12 months ago, has the same two options for Jessica Harrington.

Roksana, who benefited from the last-flight fall of Benie Des Dieux in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham could tackle open company while If The Cap Fits, Clyne, Unowhatimeanharry and Wholestone are also engaged.

The Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle sees proven performers such as Champ and Brewin'upastorm come up against the unbeaten pair of Emitom and Umbrigado.

Angels Breath, Chosen Mate, Dallas Des Pictons and Fakir D'Oudairies are all among a very classy 25-strong entry.

The Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase is the other Grade One event on Saturday, but the race has been reopened until Tuesday morning.