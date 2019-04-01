Venetia Williams on weather watch for Aso

Liam Treadwell riding Aso

Venetia Williams is keeping her fingers crossed that enough rain arrives at Aintree to allow Aso the chance to go one better than last time out at the Cheltenham Festival.

The nine-year-old has Grade One entries in the Betway Bowl on Thursday and the JLT Chase, better known as the Melling, 24 hours later as he bids to follow up his second place in the Ryanair Chase.

Although out of luck in both starts at the top table this season, Aso has secured two victories after making a winning return at Newbury in November following more than a year off, before striking gold in a Grade Three at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Williams said: "First of all we need the rain to come to allow him the chance to run in either of the two races.

"We've not made a decision yet which race he goes for. It just depends what each race looks like and what rain we get.

"He finished fourth in the Bowl over three-miles-one a couple of years ago, while he also finished in the same position in what was the Racing Post Chase at Kempton.

"I was delighted with his run in the Ryanair and we were all very happy. He was beaten fair and square.

"He seems in good form and seems to have come out of that race well.

"He has won two races this season, but we have had to say goodbye to handicaps for now like Frodon has."