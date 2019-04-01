Roger Charlton's Fashion Star set for Newbury

Trainer Roger Charlton

Fashion Star may put her Classic credentials on the line in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury.

The once-raced filly is one of a handful of exciting three-year-olds for Roger Charlton this season, and may be pitched into the Group Three race better known as the Fred Darling on April 13.

"Fashion Star might run in the Fred Darling, and we will see where we go," he said.

Great Bear, out of the good mare Great Heavens, also won his only start at two and a possible trip to Epsom is being mooted for the Blue Riband Trial on April 24.

"Great Bear wants a step up to a mile and a half really," said Charlton.

"We might have a crack at the Derby trial at Epsom, or something like that."

Headman was an impressive winner over a mile on his debut but failed to give 7lb to a Godolphin newcomer over seven furlongs next time out - while Creationist, who is two from three, is another with high-profile races on his agenda.

"I'm happy with Headman, and he is a nice horse," added Charlton.

"I think he will run over a mile and a quarter next, possibly in the conditions race at Newbury in just under two weeks' time - the race Enable got beaten in.

"It's always a good race. He can't run in a handicap, so he has to run in one of those or a trial. I think a mile and a quarter will probably be his trip.

"Creationist had a bit of a setback and produced a bad scope.

"He could run in two or three weeks' time, because there are a couple of nice races for him. There is a nice race at Chelmsford, a Listed race at Newcastle or a mile conditions race (at Kempton), so it will be one of those."