Defi Du Seuil out, La Bague Au Roi in Manifesto

Richard Johnson and La Bague Au Roi winning at Leopardstown

Warren Greatrex has confirmed star mare La Bague Au Roi will run in Thursday's Devenish Maifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree.

The dual Grade One winner also had the option of Friday's Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase over three miles, one furlong, but the overnight rain on Merseyside has persuaded trainer Warren Greatrex to target the shorter race.

Greatrex also admitted that Defi Du Seuil being ruled out on Tuesday morning contributed to the decision over La Bague Au Roi's target.

He told sportinglife.com: "We've decided to go for the Grade One on Thursday which is the opening race of the meeting.

"We felt that with the rain they've had and a bit more in the forecast that Friday's race over the longer trip could turn into a bit of a slog.

"We wouldn't want that, she's almost too classy for that kind of race on that ground and with her speed - I think she'd be fully effective at two miles - this is the right call.

"Defi Du Seuil being out was also taken into account and when I've spoken with Richard Johnson who rides her then he said if we're in any doubt then go for the shorter trip. I think she'd be almost favourite for that race now."

Defi Du Seuil was taken out after knocking a joint. The Philip Hobbs-trained six-year-old has bounced back to the form of his juvenile season this campaign, winning Grade Ones over fences at Sandown and most recently at the Cheltenham Festival.

He would have been a leading player on Thursday - but an 11th-hour hiccup means he misses the race.

The problem is not serious, so Defi Du Seuil may yet instead take up his entry in the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on April 21.

Frank Berry, owner J P McManus' racing manager, said: "He just banged his off-fore joint, and it's still a bit sore, so he won't be able to run.

"There's every chance he could make Fairyhouse or Punchestown. We'll know a bit more in a couple of days - but obviously it's disappointing to miss Thursday, because it looked a nice race for him.

"He's had a good season already, winning two Grade Ones - he's come right back to his best after a bad season last time. Hopefully we can get him back for something before the season ends."