Us And Them a Maghull maybe

Lalor impresses on his chasing debut at Cheltenham

Arkle runner-up Us And Them is among nine possibles for the Doom Bar Maghull Novices Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Reopened after insufficient entries were received, Joseph O'Brien's six-year-old brings the best form into the race having got closest to Duc De Genievres at Cheltenham.

Us And Them does, though, have an option earlier in the week.

Most of the others have a bit to prove, including Lalor, who was well fancied for the Arkle but never looked happy at any stage.

Henry de Bromhead's Ornua has been consistent all year but tipped up in the Arkle, bringing down Kalashnikov.

Tom George's Clondaw Castle outran his huge odds at Cheltenham and justified his connections faith in supplementing him for the Arkle. He travelled well for a long way before fading into fourth and could be suited by this flatter track.

Knocknanuss finished one place behind him for Gary Moore and they could meet again.

Brelan D'As, Caid Du Lin, Cool Mix and Destrier are also engaged at this stage.