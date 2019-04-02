Madhmoon and Ten Sovereigns could clash

Trainer Kevin Prendergast

Unbeaten juveniles Madhmoon and Ten Sovereigns are among a 21-strong entry for the Ballylinch Stud 'Red Rocks' 2,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Kevin Prendergast has already indicated it is the plan to start the exciting Madhmoon off this weekend after he came through a gallop at Naas with flying colours recently.

"Madhmoon is a runner on Saturday and he's ready to run," said Prendergast.

"We were happy with him at Naas last week and he's been grand since, there's not a bother on him."

Ten Sovereigns is already a Group One winner for Aidan O'Brien having won his maiden, a Group Three and the Middle Park in the space of five weeks last summer.

Advertising his strength in depth, O'Brien has another Group One winner entered in the shape of Magna Grecia, who prevailed in a tight finish in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster over a mile.

Dermot Weld's Zuenoon, Jim Bolger's Western Dawn and John Oxx's Could Be King are others to note.

O'Brien is also well stocked in the Ballylinch Stud 'Priory Belle' 1,000 Guineas Trial with Cheveley Park winner Fairyland and Criterium Internation runner-up Hermosa spearheading his strong team among the 21 entered.

Joseph O'Brien has entered his Fillies' Mile winner Iridessa, Sheila Lavery's consistent Lady Kaya has the option as does Foxtrot Liv for Paddy Twomey.

Aidan O'Brien has 10 of the 15 in the Ballysax Stakes.

They include Anthony Van Dyck, Japan, Norway, Mount Everest and Western Australia.

Dermot Weld's Tankerville has won his only start to date and could take on the Ballydoyle team while Bolger's Guaranteed, a Group Three winner, is another possible.