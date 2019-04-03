Kadar given Derby entry by Karl Burke

Karl Burke

Karl Burke has given his once-raced colt Kadar an engagement in the Investec Derby at the second entry stage.

The Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited-owned three-year-old is one of 14 horses added to the Epsom showpiece at a cost of £9,000.

A son of Scat Daddy, Kadar's sole start last season saw him win a novice event in good style over a mile at Haydock in September.

Middleham-based Burke said: "Kadar has wintered really well, and we are delighted with him.

"He will start off at Newmarket in either the Feilden Stakes over nine furlongs or the Craven Stakes over the mile - that is the plan at the moment.

"Then we will make a decision about where we go after that, whether it's the 2000 Guineas or the Dante."

Kadar's breeding suggests he may be effective up to the Derby distance.

"He has an interesting pedigree, being by Scat Daddy and out of a Sinndar mare," Burke added.

"I think he will definitely stay further than a mile.

"I loved him last year, and he is starting to show at home that he has a lot of ability."

Burke's wife Elaine entered Libertarian at the second stage in 2013 when she held the licence at Spigot Lodge, and the New Approach colt duly landed the Dante Stakes at York before his strong-finishing second behind Ruler Of The World at Epsom.

Burke said: "You can definitely compare Kadar and Libertarian in a lot of ways.

"They are both very athletic, long-striding horses - and if anything Kadar is probably a bit more athletic than Libertarian."

Charlie Appleby's Breeders' Cup winner Line Of Duty and the Kevin Prendergast-trained Madhmoon are among the others to have been added to the premier Classic, which will be run on June 1.

Line Of Duty is one of three second entries for Appleby, who is chasing a second successive Derby victory after Masar's landmark triumph in the royal blue colours of Sheikh Mohammed's operation in 2018.

Godolphin's other additions are the unbeaten Dubawi colts Al Hilalee and Space Blues.

Alongside Madhmoon - who may run at Leopardstown on Saturday - there are two other Irish entries at the second phase in the Jim Bolger-trained Guaranteed and Dermot Weld's Masaff.