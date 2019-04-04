Mall Dini out, Just A Par in

Mall Dini

Mall Dini has been ruled out of the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday due to a leg injury, meaning first reserve Just A Par gets a run.

In a late twist on Thursday evening, owner Philip Reynolds revealed Mall Dini had picked up an injury and would miss the race.

Reynolds was speaking after his Moon Over Germany had won at Aintree in the Mall Dini colours.

He said: "I heard just a few minutes before Moon Over Germany ran that Mall Dini has got a leg injury.

"I said to Rachael (Blackmore) just before the race started that I needed a pick up, big time. I've wanted a runner in the National for a long time and this has happened on the eve of the National."

The remaining three reserves are The Young Master, Isleofhopendreams and Exitas, who will join the field should there be any further non-runners before Friday's 1pm deadline.