Madhmoon makes return at Leopardstown

Chris Hayes riding Madhmoon to win at Leopardstown

Kevin Prendergast believes plans for Madhmoon should be clearer once he has made his seasonal return in Saturday's Ballylinch Stud 'Red Rocks' 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes at Leopardstown.

A son of Dawn Approach, Madhmoon won both his starts last season and created a real impression when triumphing on Irish Champions Weekend.

He is as low as 10-1 for Newmarket on May 4, if Prendergast decides to take on last year's champion juvenile Too Darn Hot, and enjoyed a recent away day at Naas.

"We were happy with him at Naas last week and he's been grand since, there's not a bother on him," said Prendergast.

"He is ready to get started. He has been to Naas and we've our own grass gallop ourselves, so he has done plenty.

"We've had no hold ups with him and everything is good. We're looking forward to getting him started and then we'll know where we are going."

Aidan O'Brien did have two of his big guns entered in Ten Sovereigns and Magna Grecia but chose instead to run Naas winner Never No More, San Andreas and The Irish Rover.

Fozzy Stack's Wargrave, another recent victor, and Could Be King, having his first run under John Oxx's name since Patrick Prendergast joined forces with the trainer, add further strength.

Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa carries a 3lb penalty in the Ballylinch Stud 'Priory Belle' 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes.

She won the Group One Fillies' Mile at Newmarket last season and while O'Brien has high hopes, he has warned the filly is likely to progress for the outing.

O'Brien said: "Iridessa has wintered well and we are looking forward to getting her started for the year.

"It will be lovely, safe ground, a good track and it will be nice to get her started.

"It will be a big enough ask for her with a penalty and she will probably come forward for her first run, but she is very exciting and we are really looking forward to the year ahead."

Sheila Lavery's Lady Kaya, who acquitted herself well in several big races last season, appears to be one of her main rivals while Jim Bolger's Operatic Export, who won her only start at two, is another fascinating contender.

Aidan O'Brien runs Zagitova, but she has a lot of ground to make up on Iridessa from Newmarket having been beaten over 14 lengths in fifth.

Only six go to post in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes, with Aidan O'Brien responsible for three.

Broome looks the pick after chasing home Madhmoon at Leopardstown and finishing second in a Group One in France last term.

Sydney Opera House and Sovereign complete the Ballydoyle team.

Ger Lyons runs Pythion and Bolger is represented by Group Three winner Guaranteed, while Dermot Weld's Tankerville steps up markedly in class having won his only race at two.