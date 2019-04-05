Faugheen given all-clear to return home from Aintree

Faugheen - will have series of tests after Aintree flop

Willie Mullins will continue to monitor Faugheen after he was given the all-clear to return home on Friday.

The multiple Grade One winner was found to have a fibrillating heart in a post-race examination after pulling up mid-race in the Aintree Hurdle at the Merseyside track on Thursday.

Mullins told Racing TV: "I've just spoken to David Sykes, the BHA vet, and he told me his heart is back to normal.

"I was going to send him to Liverpool Equine Hospital, but now they are saying just get home, see how he is over the next week and then put him back in training if everything is all right.

"Horses can do that for 24 hours and then get back to normal. It might never happen again. We have a strategy to check him before galloping and after galloping and we'll do that over the next month and see what happens."