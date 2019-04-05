Mildmay romp for Lostintranslation at Aintree

Lostintranslation and Robbie Power shine at Aintree

Lostintranslation ran out a very easy winner of the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree.

Having been campaigned at two and a half miles this season and taking part in a thrilling trilogy with Defi Du Seuil, he just looked short of speed against that rival and was trying three miles on this occasion.

Adapting waiting tactics, Robbie Power was happy to let Top Ville Ben make the running and with RSA winner Topofthegame one of the first under pressure, it soon became clear Lostintranslation just had the leader to beat.

When he got in tight to the second-last, Top Ville Ben went a couple of lengths clear again, but Lostintraslation (3-1) quickened impressively and after jumping the last well he sauntered to victory.

It was to Topofthegame's credit that he stayed on for second, albeit beaten six lengths.

The Colin Tizzard-trained winner was given a 10-1 quote for next season's King George VI Chase by Betfair.