Ghaiyyath back at ParisLongchamp on Sunday

Charlie Appleby - star returns at ParisLongchamp

Charlie Appleby hopes Ghaiyyath can continue to make up for lost time by making his class count in the Prix d'Harcourt at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The Newmarket handler will pitch the four year old son of Dubawi - who was at one stage a leading contender of last year's Investec Derby - into Group Two company for the first time in the mile-and-a-quarter contest.

After missing the bulk of last season through injury Ghaiyyath made a his sole start a winning one when adding a second Group Three victory to his name over course and distance in the Prix du Prince d'Orange.

Appleby said: "He has been over to Dubai, but he has been back here for a couple of weeks now and we are pleased with what we have seen. Obviously he is an exciting horse.

"He was supposed to be our Derby horse, but unfortunately he went wrong five days out from the Dante.

"We missed the Derby and most the summer, but he came back and won his only start last year he won the Prix du Prince d'Orange.

"We did contemplate having a crack at the Champion Stakes with him, but we just felt this year was going to be his year so we thought we would wait.

"The plan is to hopefully use this as a stepping stone towards the Ganay. He has won two Group Three races and is now stepping up to a Group Two, which will be a bit harder.

"We will see if he can handle this assignment and if he wins then for sure we will look at the Ganay."

Clive Cox expects Getchagetchagetcha, who will be ridden for the first time by James Doyle, to appreciate the step up to nine furlongs and the recent rain that has arrived at the track in the Group Three Prix la Force.

The Lambourn handler said: "He ran a super race on his comeback at Kempton over a mile and is now stepping up to a nine furlongs. As he is by Champs Elysees I expect him to improve now he is running over a trip.

"He won his maiden over five last year, but I would like to think what he did last year was all encouragement for staying a bit further this year.

"They have had a drop of rain out there which will make it easy ground and we are hoping that it doesn't dry back up, as that ease in the ground will suit him."