Grand National: Reaction from connections of beaten horses

Action from Aintree

Reaction from connections of beaten horses in the Randox Health Grand National.

Trainer Jessica Harrington (Magic Of Light, second)

"It was just fantastic. I didn't expect her to run that well. I wasn't even going to bring her. Robert (Power) said to save her for the Irish National, because the fences would be too big.

"All the way round I couldn't believe how easily she was going. She was going so well - then I saw Tiger Roll on the inside, but she's amazing.

"She's only eight, was the only mare in the race - it was some thrill.

"Tiger Roll is just amazing - he's even better this year. He's the most gorgeous little horse, and so accurate at his fences.

"He's a joy to watch."

Trainer Willie Mullins (Rathvinden, third)

"Rathvinden ran a cracker. He had every chance, but he just wasn't good enough.

"Pleasant Company appeared to be going very well, but he unseated late on.

"Livelovelaugh ran well, but probably did too much too early.

"I was trying to look behind Rathvinden to see who was going well, but I missed the winner. Mind, there were so many maroon colours it was hard to know! I was just trying to concentrate on my own.

"I was even trying to watch Patrick (Mullins, son) - he got a great spin on the first circuit from Don Poli.

"Tiger Roll is a phenomenon. For an ex-Flat horse - he's not a typical four-mile chaser - but he's got some appetite for racing with a great eye for jumping. He's once in a lifetime."

Jockey James Best (Walk In The Mill, fourth)

"That was brilliant - it was a lot of fun.

"He travelled a lot better early doors than I thought he would and jumped for fun. We were confident he'd stay galloping and get the trip well.

"I didn't see Tiger Roll until over the last three fences- and what a horse he is.

"It was a great thrill."

Jockey Mark Walsh (Anibale Fly, fifth)

"He jumped very well and got a bit tired, but it was great to be riding him. He ran really well."

Trainer Lucinda Russell (One For Arthur, sixth)

"I'm so proud of him after the season that he has had. It wasn't quite as good as winning, but it was fantastic.

"He just got tired after the last. I'm delighted. We will just get him ready for next year."

Trainer Anthony Honeyball (Regal Encore, seventh)

"He ran very well and probably over-raced a bit for the first mile. He got a lovely position and jumped superbly, and you couldn't have asked any more from him.

"He got very tired from two out. He jumped well all the way, and there wasn't a moment we were worried."

Trainer Tom George (Singlefarmpayment, eighth)

"He has run a hell of a race and jumped well. The ground was softer than ideal for him, and it just took the edge off him a bit.

"Paddy (Brennan) said he thought he was going to run into the frame. It was a good, solid run. I think we will bring him back here next year."

Jockey James Bowen (Outlander, ninth)

"That was my second ride in the race, and it was a great spin. It was a real buzz."