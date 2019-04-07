Jessica Harrington reports Magic Of Light in good shape

Magic Of Light

Jessica Harrington was still on cloud nine on Sunday after Magic Of Light came close to giving her a fairytale success with her first ever runner in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

The leading dual-purpose trainer had never even had an entry in the world's greatest steeplechase until this year, and she so nearly pulled it off.

The eight-year-old mare, with jockey Paddy Kennedy making his National debut, made Tiger Roll pulled out all the stops as Gordon Elliott's star recorded back-to-back victories, the first since Red Rum in 1974.

"She's perfect this morning, and is finished now for the year," said Harrington, whose mare did well to survive a blunder or two on her way round.

"It was some buzz and I'm still on a high today. She was fantastic and so was Paddy - he stayed on board!

"She's run five times in England this year and has won twice and been second twice."