Grand National: BHA will not conduct review after death of three horses

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed it is not conducting a review into the Grand National Festival after three horses died at the meeting.

Up for Review suffered a fatal injury in the Grand National on Saturday after it was brought down at the first fence.

It is the first death since 2012 in the race, which was won by Tiger Roll for the second successive year.

Forest Des Aigles and Crucial Role both died on day two of the meeting on Friday at Aintree.

Aintree and BHA, who last reviewed the Grand National in 2011, say they will carry out their usual procedures but will not conduct an independent review.

BHA chief executive Nick Rust told Sky Sports News: "It is obviously sad when we lose any horse, but it is important to note that the Grand National Festival, and the big race itself, have a very strong recent record since the measured changes implemented by the course and the BHA following the review in 2011.

"As you would expect, and as is the case after every race run under the rules of British racing, we'll look at the incidents that took place, gather information about them and build any relevant learnings into future regulatory policy."

David Sykes, director of equine health and welfare, said: "Aintree racecourse and the BHA worked together in the run-up to this year's meeting to ensure the preparations to keep the event safe were the best ever. We introduced additional measures based on the work done in the Cheltenham Review.

"All the horses taking part had passed medical checks before racing and the jockeys had received a personal briefing from the Clerk of the Course and the BHA's Chief Regulatory Officer.

"However, there is a level of risk involved in any activity in which horses take part. We work hard as a sport to keep those risks to a minimum and remove avoidable risk.

"We will take a measured, evidence-based approach to assessing the incidents, which will include reviewing video footage of all incidents and working with jockeys and trainers to ascertain exactly what caused the injuries."