Ghaiyyath makes winning return at ParisLongchamp

Ghaiyyath staked a big claim for middle-distance honours this season with an eyecatching performance on his seasonal debut in the Prix d'Harcourt at ParisLongchamp.

William Buick rode the lightly-raced son of Dubawi with supreme confidence, letting him bowl along in front from the outset of the mile-and-a-quarter Group Two.

Steadily turning up the tempo, Buick continued to stretch the lead on the Charlie Appleby-trained colt and was well clear in the straight.

He was so far in front that Buick was able to ease Godolphin's four-year-old right down in the final furlong.

Andre Fabre's Soleil Marin, wearing the same silks, was extremely flattered to get within a length and a half of the winner at the line.

Appleby said of his one-time Derby contender: "He's a horse we've always held in high regard. He's done his natural progression from three to four, as Dubawis do.

"It wasn't the plan to make the running. The plan was just for him to get on with it. In doing so he ended up an impressive winner in the end.

"Going forward he's in the Prix Ganay (at Longchamp) and he's in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (at the Curragh). They are two races we'll strongly look towards, but it was a pleasing start to the season for him."