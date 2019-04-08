Craven meeting plan for promising colt Jash

Trainer Simon Crisford

Exciting colt Jash could make his seasonal reappearance at next week's Craven meeting at Newmarket.

Simon Crisford's charge justified market confidence when making a hugely impressive racecourse debut on the July Course last summer and followed up with a nine-length romp at Salisbury.

The Kodiac colt stepped up to Group One level in the Middle Park Stakes and gave odds-on favourite Ten Sovereigns a real fright before ultimately being beaten by half a length.

Although he has not yet raced beyond six furlongs, Jash is as short as 12-1 for the Qipco 2000 Guineas over a mile - and is in line to return over the intermediate distance of seven furlongs in the British EBF Bet365 Conditions Stakes on Thursday week.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: "Jash could run at Newmarket next week. Simon Crisford has mentioned a seven-furlong conditions race he might run in."