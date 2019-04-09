Robert Havlin to return to action at Kempton

Robert Havlin - back in action at Kempton

Robert Havlin is looking forward to making his return to the saddle at Kempton after more than two months out with injury.

The 45-year-old father-of-two will have to put his dad duties to one side on Wednesday night when he partners the Mohamed Moubarak-trained Cedar in the 32Red Casino Handicap.

Havlin, who celebrated the first century of his career last year, has been sidelined since sustaining a broken collarbone and rib and a collapsed lung after a fall from the fatally-injured Beehaar at the Sunbury track on February 5.

He said: "I'm making a nice, low-key comeback at Kempton. I will be riding there, then at Chelmsford on Thursday and Newbury on Friday.

"Since being out, I've been doing school runs - along with taking the kids to gymnastics, swimming lessons and laser tag. The kids don't want me to go back to work!"

"The collar bone has healed really well, and I got more pain off the rib- but once that settled down it was okay. The collar bone was a clean break, and the specialist is happy with how it has healed.

"I had to do a fitness test at the RaceFit gym in Newmarket and go on things like the Equicizer and pulling weights - and they were happy with everything."

In order to prepare himself for a return to riding, Havlin has made sure he has also put in the miles on his mountain bike - along with riding out for his boss John Gosden.

He said: "I've been back on the mountain bike for the past three and a half weeks. I really enjoy doing that - and I've been swimming and doing weights as well.

"It will be two weeks tomorrow since I've been riding back out with John. The first few days, I was just on a few quiet ones, but since then I've been happy to ride whatever.

Looking ahead to next week's Craven Meeting at Newmarket, the Group race-winning rider has two mounts for Gosden in particular that he is looking forward to.

He said: "I've got Angel's Hideaway in the Nell Gwyn and Azano in the Free Handicap. Azano was second in the Horris Hill on his last start.

"I've been riding Azano at home, and he has been a test because he can be on the mettle, but he has got me through the pain barrier. It will be good to get back on these nice horses."