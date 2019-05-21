Qabala gearing for Guineas rematch with Hermosa

David Egan riding Qabala to win the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket

Roger Varian's Qabala has been supplemented for a rematch with Hermosa in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday.

Winner of the Nell Gwyn on her seasonal return, she was strongly fancied for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and stayed on to finish third as the 7-2 favourite behind the Aidan O'Brien-trained Hermosa.

Varian has been happy with her at home since and feels she warrants another chance to win a Classic.

"Qabala has impressed us since running a very good race in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket where I felt she was a touch unlucky not to finish closer," he told his website, www.varianstable.com.

"I feel she deserves another crack at a Classic, and everything about her demeanour suggests she is ready to go again."