Cap Francais dropping in distance at Royal Ascot

Cape Of Good Hope (centre) beats Cap Francais (left) at Epsom

Ed Walker will drop Cap Francais back in trip on his next start and prepare him for an outing in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Lambourn trainer will revert the Frankel colt back to a mile and a quarter for the Group Three contest, after he failed to see out the trip in soft ground in the Lingfield Derby Trial over almost two furlongs further.

But while a return to 10 furlongs may be next on the agenda, Walker has not ruled out going back up in distance at a later date.

Reflecting on Cap Francais' Lingfield effort, he said: "He was disappointing in the conditions, and clearly didn't stay.

"He looked like he was coming to win his race, then he just run out of gas. We were very confident going into the race.

"He will drop back in trip now, and we will aim him at the Hampton Court and see where we are after that.

"It has saved us supplementing him and learning what would have been an expensive lesson in the Derby. I am sure he will stay a mile and a half on good ground in time."

Agrotera will try to claim back-to-back victories at the Royal meeting when tackling the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes, having provided Walker with his first success there 12 months ago in the Sandringham Handicap.

He said: "We put her in a Group Two in France, but we waived that idea.

"She went for a spin around Kempton and seemed well, and she will head to the Duke of Cambridge.

"It is just a case of keeping her sweet and happy at home. I hope we can have her spot on for Ascot."