Romanised pointed at Queen Anne at Royal Ascot

Romanised wins the Irish 2000 Guineas

Romanised will head to Royal Ascot for the Queen Anne Stakes after pleasing connections when finishing fourth in the Lockinge Stakes.

Trainer Ken Condon reports last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas hero to have taken his Newbury exertions well - and feels the stiffer straight mile at Ascot will suit Romanised better.

"He came out of it very well. We were pleased. He ran very well," said the Kildare handler.

"We're looking forward to Ascot, where the stiffer mile should hopefully play more to his strengths.

"He ran a very solid race, the owner and his racing manager were very pleased and we'll aim for the Queen Anne next.

"I'd imagine he'll take his chance in all those nice races over a mile and he might step up in trip a bit further down the road. That remains a possibility."

He added: "All those horses will turn up again and it might be someone else's turn or may be the same horse again, but that's the nature of racing and you have to turn up in the first place.

"He seems to be in a good place. That straight mile at Ascot is testing and the times reflect that.

"The mile at Newbury is about one minute 35 seconds and at Ascot it's going to take longer to do it. That might help him as well."