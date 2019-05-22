Robert Havlin set for Calyx ride at Haydock

Calyx, ridden by Frankie Dettori

Robert Havlin is relishing the opportunity to team up with leading Commonwealth Cup contender Calyx at Haydock on Saturday.

The John Gosden-trained colt is unbeaten in three starts to date and is an odds-on favourite to complete his Royal Ascot prep in style in the Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes at the weekend.

He was ridden by Frankie Dettori in what was a breathtaking return at Ascot at the start of the month - but with the Italian required to team up with Too Darn Hot in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on the same afternoon, Havlin is set to step in for the plum mount.

The Scot is no stranger to Calyx, having steered him to victory on his racecourse debut last June, and is excited to renew the partnership.

He said: "It's a great ride to pick up and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I rode him when he won on his debut at Newmarket last year and more recently he gave me a great feel in a workout on the Limekilns last week.

"Obviously he's 1-5 on and there a only a few runners, but hopefully he can get the job done as a stepping stone to the Commonwealth Cup."

Too Darn Hot was a surprise inclusion in the confirmations for the Curragh Classic and despite backing up quickly after running in last week's Dante, William Hill report strong support.

The Dubawi colt is now a 6-4 chance for the mile heat, with Newmarket Guineas hero Magna Grecia the evens favourite.