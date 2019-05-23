Magna Grecia firmly on course for Irish 2000 Guineas

Magna Grecia - on target to bid for double

Magna Grecia is firmly on course to bid for a Classic double in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.

The once-beaten Aidan O'Brien-trained colt added to his juvenile Group One success at Doncaster when lifting the first colts' Classic of the season at Newmarket in the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Speaking at Cork on Wednesday evening, O'Brien said: "The plan is to run most of our entries in both races (1,000 and 2,000 Guineas). Magna Grecia seems fine and is in good form and it was always the plan to come to the Curragh.

"Everything has gone well since (Newmarket).

"Hermosa, Fairyland, Just Wonderful and Coral Beach all look like they are going to run in the 1,000 Guineas (on Sunday), but Fleeting will wait for the Oaks."

O'Brien also confirmed high-class filly Magical will be seen in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday.

He added: "The plan is for both Magical and Flag Of Honour to run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. I Can Fly will instead run in the fillies' race (Lanwades Stud Stakes) and Magic Wand might not run and could wait for Ascot."