Ken Condon mulls plans for Success Days

Success Days (R) - best with cut in the ground

Ken Condon will scour the programme book and look for cut in the ground to find the right opportunity for his stable stalwart Success Days.

The seven-year-old put up one of his better recent efforts to finish third to Forest Ranger in the Group Two Huxley Stakes at Chester, as the countdown begins to the end of his career.

This will be his last season - and Condon hopes the Jeremy entire can add to his four Group-race victories.

"We're very happy with him," said the Kildare trainer.

"He showed a bit of his sparkle. He's come home safe and well, and the ground will dictate where he runs next.

"It's his last season, and we'd love to maybe get another win into him. We'll be looking carefully at the programme book, watching the weather and just putting him in a place that maximises his chance.

"He'll run maybe in Group Threes and Group Twos - and I hope a race might present himself, either here in Ireland or in the UK. We'll keep our options open with him, but he's in good form."

Condon believes Success Days is capable of striking again, when conditions are right.

"I don't think he's probably as good as he was, but we were very pleased with him the other day," he said.

"I think if he's placed accordingly, he'll get a chance of that nature to get another win. He has come out of it well.

"It was better than a few of his previous runs, and it was good to see him acquit himself so well.

"He won't run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the weekend. We're getting dry, fast ground, so he won't be asked to go there."