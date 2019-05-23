Battaash - defends crown in Temple Stakes

Last year's winner Battaash heads a field of six declared for the Armstrong Aggregates Temple Stakes at Haydock.

This five-furlong Group Two heat will again be the prep race for the Charlie Hills-trained gelding before the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in which he was second to Blue Point in 2018.

Battaash won the Prix de l'Abbaye in 2017 - and last year's winner of that race Mabs Cross, who represents the sponsors, is in opposition on Saturday.

Trained by Michael Dods, the mare made an impressive reappearance to win Newmarket's Palace House Stakes under a penalty.

Alpha Delphini, who defeated Mabs Cross by a nose to land the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, makes his comeback for Bryan Smart.

Tom Dascombe's Kachy, third in this race 12 months ago, has blistering pace and returns to Haydock on the back of three emphatic victories on the all-weather during the winter.

Mick Appleby's evergreen 10-year-old Caspian Prince and Pocket Dynamo, from Robert Cowell's stable, complete the sextet.